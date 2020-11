MADRID, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday that she hoped there will not be delays to the European Union’s recovery plan after Poland and Hungary vetoed the bloc’s budget and post-COVID recovery package.

Spain plans to fully use the EU’s aid package and expects to start implementing it as soon as possible, Calvino told a conference. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Jesus Aguado Writing by Ingrid Melander)