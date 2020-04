LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Britain auctioned 5.7 million spot European Union carbon permits at 20.40 euros a tonne each on Wednesday, ICE, which hosted the auction said on its website. Date Market Auction Auction Amount Cover area type Price auctioned ratio 29-Apr-2020 Britain EUA 20.4 5,727,500 1.49 28-Apr-2020 EU EUA 20.0 2,717,000 2.09 24-Apr-2020 Germany EUA 20.5 2,363,000 1.82 22-Apr-2020 Poland EUA 19.8 5,332,000 1.61 (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)