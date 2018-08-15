UPDATE 2-European Union carbon prices climb to 10-year high

* EU carbon price rises to highest level since Nov. 2008

* Higher carbon prices mean more expensive to burn fossil fuels

* EU market reform, reduced auction volumes drive rally (Updates prices, adds more detail)

By Nina Chestney

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - European Union carbon permit prices have risen to their highest in 10 years as reduced supply has prompted a flurry of buying.

The permits, called EU Allowances, are traded under the European Union’s Emissions Trading System (ETS), which charges power plants and factories for every tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.

Higher carbon prices make it more expensive for European utilities to burn fossil fuels and encourage a shift to cleaner sources of energy.

The ETS, the EU’s flagship tool for reducing emissions, has suffered from excess supply since the financial crisis, which dragged prices down to lows of 2-3 euros a tonne.

EU Allowances for delivery in December 2018 hit an intra-day high of 18.28 euros a tonne in early trade on Wednesday, their highest level since November 2008.

The rise had a knock-on effect on German year-ahead baseload power prices which reached a record high.

When wholesale energy prices rise on the back of higher carbon, utilities in some European countries pass on some of the cost to consumers through higher retail energy prices.

Carbon prices are still under a record high of more than 30 euros in 2006, not long after the ETS started.

By 0834 GMT, the EU Allowance price had retreated to 18.15 euros a tonne.

The ETS was long viewed as inefficient because it suffered from too many permits.

Long-awaited reforms were hammered out last November after more than two years of debate in Brussels.

The reforms struck a delicate balance between being ambitious on climate change and protecting energy-intensive industries at risk of relocating abroad to avoid climate legislation.

In measures to address the oversupply, the European Commission will withold a certain number of permits from market auctions from next year in a mechanism called the Market Stability Reserve (MSR).

Traders said buying has increased in recent weeks as market participants stock up to build long positions due to reduced supply from auctions and amid higher energy prices.

The number of permits released to the market by auctions has been reduced this month due to public holidays in several European countries.

Added to that, weekly German auctions will stop after Nov. 9 until the first quarter of next year as Germany’s current contract with the European Energy Exchange (EEX) expires.

Nearly 22 million permits from those auctions will have to be sold when auctions resume next year.

“But 2019 is already in serious deficit due to the MSR reserve kicking in, so 22 million tonnes of additional supply in that year will make no difference to the deficit,” said analysts at investment bank Berenberg.

The bank said average prices could rise to 25 euros a tonne in 2019 and 30 euros in 2020.

In a Reuters survey last month, analysts raised their forecasts for carbon prices to 2020 after a bullish start to the year and on expectations that plans to reform the market will significantly curb oversupply. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by David Evans and Adrian Croft)