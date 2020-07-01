EU to begin auctioning 50 mln innovation fund carbon permits from July 16

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The European Union will begin auctioning 50 million EU carbon permits from the bloc’s innovation fund from July 16, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Proceeds from the sale of the permits will be used to help pay for low-carbon technology such as energy storage, carbon capture and storage and innovative renewable energy generation.

Bourse EEX hosts carbon permit auctions for most EU nations. Britain, which is no longer a member of the EU, holds auctions via Ice Futures Europe.

“The auction calendar includes an even distribution of the 50 million allowances for the Innovation Fund through the remaining auctions in 2020,” the Commission said on its website.

The auction calendars have also been adjusted to take into account 110,839,500 permits which will be removed and placed into the market stability reserve, the Commission said.