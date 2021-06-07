ICE exchange suspends European carbon trading after migration to Endex

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Trading of European emission allowances on the ICE exchange is currently suspended due to technical issues on the first day of trading migration to the ICE Endex platform, the exchange said.

“We are aware that EUA and EUAA markets are experiencing technical issues. These markets have been closed whilst a resolution is being worked on,” the exchange told Reuters in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Toby Chopra)