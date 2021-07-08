EU's Vestager says everyone owns up to auto industry collusion

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that all of the German carmakers fined for restricting competition in emissions-cleaning technology had owned up to their responsibility and settled the case.

“Everyone is on board to settle this case and has acknowledged their role in this cartel,” Vestager told reporters after the executive Commission handed down a total of 875 million euros in fines in the case.

One of the companies fined, Volkswagen, said it was considering legal action. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)