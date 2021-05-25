EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators set to fine BMW, Volkswagen on emissions collusion - source

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators, which have drastically narrowed the scope of their case, are set to hand out sharply reduced fines to BMW and Volkswagen for hindering clean air technology, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission, which charged the three German carmakers in 2019 with colluding to block the rollout of clean emissions technology, is likely to issue the penalties before the summer break, the person said.

The EU competition watchdog had said previously that the case involved the “circle of five”, namely BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen Group’s VW, Audi and Porsche. Daimler will dodge a possible fine because it alerted the wrongdoing to the Commission. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)