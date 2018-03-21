EU fines capacitor producers 254 mln euros for taking part in cartel

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators handed down a 254-million-euro ($311.94 million) fine to eight capacitor producers on Wednesday for taking part in a cartel for more than a decade.

The European Commission said Elna, Hitachi Chemical , Holy Stone, Matsuo, Nec Tokin, Nichicon, Nippon Chemi-Con and Rubycon fixed prices for the supply of aluminium and tantalum electrolytic capacitors.

Sanyo Electric Co and Panasonic Corp alerted the EU competition enforcer and avoided a fine.

Capacitors are used in electronic products such as smartphones, home appliances, car electronic systems and wind turbines.

“Our decision again makes clear that we will not tolerate anti-competitive conduct that may affect European consumers, even if anticompetitive contacts take place outside Europe,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

It said the cartel ran from 1998 to 2012, with meetings taking place mainly in Japan but the operation was on a global scale.