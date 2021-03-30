EU imposes tariffs on Chinese aluminium producers

FILE PHOTO: An employee looks at an aluminium foil roll being lifted at a plant in Binzhou, Shandong province, China May 16, 2017. Picture taken May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has imposed duties on aluminium products imported from China after an investigation showed that they were being sold at unfairly low prices, the EU official journal said on Tuesday.

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, has set anti-dumping duties of between 21.2% and 31.2% on Chinese producers of aluminium extrusions in the form of bars, rods, profiles or tubes.

The tariffs are lower than the provisional duties of 30.4% to 48.0% imposed midway through the investigation.

The Commission opened an investigation in February 2020 into the products widely used in transport, construction and electronics after a complaint from industry body EuropeanAluminium.

Members of European Aluminium include Norsk Hydro,Rio Tinto, and Alcoa. Duties of 21.2% are imposed for Guangdong Haomei NewMaterials Co Ltd and Guangdong King Metal LightAlloy Technology Co Ltd, while Press Metal International Ltdwill see duties of 25.0%.

Other “cooperating” companies would face duties of 22.1% andmaterial from all other companies would see charges of 32.1%.

China’s metals association had previously called the complaint groundless.