October 20, 2017 / 9:39 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-China says will protect China firms' interests amid EU e-bike probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first graf to remove reference to anti-dumping measures on China e-bikes)

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said it will defend Chinese companies’ interests amid a European Union investigation into Chinese electric bicycles (e-bikes) and urged the EU to respect World Trade Organisation rules.

The ministry, in a statement, warned the EU not to make its investigation on Chinese e-bike imports a new case of protectionism.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

