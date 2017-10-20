CORRECTED-China says will protect China firms' interests amid EU e-bike probe

(Corrects first graf to remove reference to anti-dumping measures on China e-bikes)

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said it will defend Chinese companies’ interests amid a European Union investigation into Chinese electric bicycles (e-bikes) and urged the EU to respect World Trade Organisation rules.

The ministry, in a statement, warned the EU not to make its investigation on Chinese e-bike imports a new case of protectionism.