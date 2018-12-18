Consumer Goods and Retail
EU backs duties on imports of e-bikes from China - EU sources

BRUSSELS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - EU governments voted on Tuesday in favour of imposing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on Chinese electric bicycles to curb cheap imports that European producers say are flooding the market, EU sources familiar with the case said.

The European Commission, which is investigating on behalf of the 28 EU members, has proposed that definitive or final tariffs of between 18.8 and 79.3 percent should apply for all e-bikes coming from China. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

