July 18, 2018 / 8:08 AM / in an hour

EU sets provisional import duties on Chinese electric bicycles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) - The European Union will impose duties from Thursday on Chinese electric bicycles in a move to curb cheap imports that European producers say are flooding the market.

The European Commission, which is carrying out an investigation on behalf of the 28 EU members, decided that tariffs of between 27.5 and 83.6 percent should apply for all e-bikes coming from China, the EU official journal said.

It is the latest in a series of EU measures against Chinese exports ranging from solar panels to steel, which have sparked strong words from Beijing. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
