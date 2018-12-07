EU's tech commissioner says Europe should be worried about Huawei

BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The European Union should be “worried” about Huawei and other Chinese technology companies because of the risk they pose to the bloc’s industry and its security, the EU tech commissioner said on Friday.

“We have to be worried about these companies,” Andrus Ansip told a news conference in Brussels the day after a top executive at the Chinese tech giant, Huawei, was arrested in Canada as part of an investigation on bank fraud.

Huawei, which generated $93 billion in revenue last year and is seen as a national champion in China, faces intense scrutiny from many Western nations over its ties to the Chinese government, driven by concerns it could be used by Beijing for spying. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Foo Yun Chee)