Industry, Materials and Utilities

China says reports of demands on nuclear power complicating EU talks are fake

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that media reports of Chinese demands on nuclear power investment complicating bilateral talks with the European Union are “fake”.

Discussions on the China-EU investment pact are proceeding “smoothly”, Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular briefing.

Negotiations have stalled at the last stretch because China is raising additional demands on nuclear energy, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

