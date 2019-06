BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - Germany is aiming to get European Union leaders to agree to make the bloc carbon neutral by 2050 at this week’s summit, a government official said on Wednesday.

Divisions remain among the bloc’s 28 governments over the long-term net-zero emissions target, with many concerned a steeper pace of reductions could hurt competitiveness and cost jobs in high-employment sectors. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Thomas Escritt)