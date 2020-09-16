EU Parliament votes to allow some gas projects to get green transition money

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Tuesday voted to allow some gas projects to get support from the European Union’s Just Transition Fund, a position at odds with that of the EU Commission and national goverments, who already agreed to exclude the fuel.
The vote result was confirmed on Wednesday. The Parliament will formally approve its position with another vote on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss)
