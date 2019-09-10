EU Commissioner Gentiloni says aims to help boost growth in Europe

ROME, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Paolo Gentiloni, the newly named European Union economic affairs commissioner, said on Tuesday he intends to contribute to relaunching growth in Europe.

In a brief statement the former Italian prime minister said his new role “is of great importance at a crucial moment for the future of the European economy”.

“First of all, I will work to help boost growth and its social and environmental sustainability,” said Gentiloni, a member of the Italy’s co-ruling Democratic Party (PD). (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Gavin Jones)