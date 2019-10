BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European Union economic commissioner-designate Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday he will seek to counter risks of an economic slowdown in the bloc with “adequate” fiscal efforts.

In his confirmation hearing before EU lawmakers, he repeated he will seek to use the leeway allowed by EU fiscal rules to permit governments to invest for growth and will also target a reduction of public debt. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)