Portugal nominates central bank's Ferreira for EU commission

LISBON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government has chosen the deputy governor of its central bank, Elisa Ferreira, as its nominee for an EU commissioner role, a spokesman for Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

Ferreira, a Socialist, was a member of the European Parliament for 12 years, has twice served as a government minister, and had been mentioned as a potential successor to Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa, whose term ends next year.

Carlos Moedas is Portugal’s representative in the outgoing European Commission. He oversees research, science and innovation. Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen will announce Ferreira’s post at a later date. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves; ; editing by John Stonestreet)