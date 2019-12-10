EU executive approves public support for broadband in Spain

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it approved 400 million euros of public support to build very high-speed broadband networks in Spain.

The Commission, which is in charge of making sure that EU governments do not distort market competition by subsidising businesses, said the scheme would run from 2020 to 2022.

“This measure will address the digital divide between urban and rural areas in Spain,” Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)