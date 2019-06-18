Swiss government vows retaliation if EU blocks bourse access

ZURICH, June 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss government will retaliate with measures to defend Swiss stock exchanges if the European Commission blocks their access to EU investors in a row over a stalled treaty, it said on Tuesday.

“The Federal Council (government) has repeatedly stressed that the granting of stock exchange equivalence should not be linked to the conclusion of an institutional agreement. Switzerland already meets the requirements for granting stock market equivalence,” a government spokesman said by email.

“If equivalence were not to be granted, Switzerland would have to reactivate the measures adopted on June 6, 2018 in order to protect Switzerland’s financial centre.” (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)