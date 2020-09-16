EU Commission to propose upgraded 2030 climate target, bloc's head says

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief executive on Wednesday said the bloc should set a target to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, against 1990 levels.

The EU’s current 2030 emissions target is for a 40% cut. The Commission will propose the upgraded goal in an amendment to the EU climate law, a proposed bill which needs approval by European Parliament and member states. (Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss)