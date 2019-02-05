Company News
February 5, 2019 / 9:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Juncker rejects gripes that EU blocks useful mergers

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday that the EU executive was not needlessly blocking corporate mergers, a comment seemingly aimed at complaints in France and Germany over its expected rejection of a merger between Siemens’ and Alstom’s rail businesses.

In a speech to industrialists, Juncker said the Commission had only ever blocked 30 mergers and approved over 6,0000.

In a tweet, a spokeswoman summed up his message as: “We believe in competition as long as it is fair. We will not play politics when it comes to ensuring a level-playing field.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald ; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below