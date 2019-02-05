Juncker rejects gripes that EU blocks useful mergers

BRUSSELS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday that the EU executive was not needlessly blocking corporate mergers, a comment seemingly aimed at complaints in France and Germany over its expected rejection of a merger between Siemens’ and Alstom’s rail businesses.

In a speech to industrialists, Juncker said the Commission had only ever blocked 30 mergers and approved over 6,0000.

In a tweet, a spokeswoman summed up his message as: “We believe in competition as long as it is fair. We will not play politics when it comes to ensuring a level-playing field.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald ; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)