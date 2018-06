BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday cleared the pool equipment joint venture of Spain’s Fluidra and U.S. group Zodiac, but added the Spanish group had to divest most of its robotic pool cleaner business.

“For robotic pool cleaners, the Commission found that the proposed transaction, as initially notified, would have significantly reduced competition,” the European Union’s competition supervisor said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)