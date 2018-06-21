FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 9:53 AM / in an hour

EU opens investigation into free flow of gas sold by Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday said it had opened an investigation into the free flow of gas sold by Qatar Petroleum in Europe.

The investigation will focus on whether agreements on the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to European companies have restricted the free flow of gas in the European Economic Area.

“Such clauses may harm competition and prevent consumers from enjoying the benefits of an integrated European energy market,” EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

