EU countries, lawmakers reach copyright overhaul deal - EU lawmaker

BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - EU countries and lawmakers have agreed to reform the bloc’s copyright rules aimed at ensuring a level playing field between big online companies such as Google and publishers, broadcasters and artists, lawmaker Julia Reda said on Wednesday.

“Negotiators have reached a deal in the copyright (negotiations),” Reda said in a tweet. The European Commission kicked off the debate two years ago, saying the two-decade old rules had to be overhauled to protect the bloc’s cultural heritage and make sure creative industries are remunerated fairly. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Hugh Lawson)