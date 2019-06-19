RPT-EU court rules that Adidas's three stripes trademark is invalid

(Repeats to media subscribers)

LUXEMBOURG, June 19 (Reuters) - The European Union’s second highest court ruled on Wednesday that Adidas’s trademark consisting of three parallel stripes was invalid.

The General Court of the European Union said it upheld a decision of the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in 2016 to annul a previous decision to accept the mark on the basis that it was devoid of any distinctive character.

Adidas could still bring an appeal to the European Court of Justice. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)