Facebook says EU ruling disallowing class action supports previous rulings

BRUSSELS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Facebook said on Thursday an EU top court ruling preventing an Austrian privacy activist from bringing a class action law suit against the company was in line with previous rulings of courts in Austria.

“We were pleased to have been able to present our case to the European Court of Justice and now look forward to resolving this matter,” a Facebook spokeswoman said.

The European Court of Justice ruled that Max Schrems could, however, bring a case for himself in his home court. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)