Deal on new European fighter jet needed by April - minister

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday that a deal about a new joint combat aircraft for Europe was necessary by the end of this month.

“We both have the same view, we need an agreement by the end of the month of April,” Parly told reporters at a joint news conference with her German counterpart. (Reporting by Tangi Salaun and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Alison Williams)