BRUSSELS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday charged Deutsche Telekom’s Czech unit, O2 CZ and Czech telecoms infrastructure provider Cetin with restricting competition via their network sharing deal.

The European Commission said the deal, which the two major players and Cetin struck in 2011 and have subsequently expanded in its scope, reduced competition in the more densely populated areas of the Czech Republic. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Francesco Guarascio)