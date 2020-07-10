RPT-Germany wants to make EU recovery fund available swiftly

(Repeats earlier story with no changes to text)

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - Germany wants to ensure that resources from the EU coronavirus recovery fund are made available quickly, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

“One of our primary tasks will be to agree on and to implement an ambitious and comprehensive economic recovery package and the multi-annual financial framework,” Scholz said of Germany’s EU presidency.

“We are determined to ensure that financial resources from the recovery package are available swiftly,” he said, speaking before an ECOFIN meeting of European Union finance and economy ministers.