REFILE-EU finance ministers will discuss recovery, own resources at Berlin meeting - Scholz

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - European finance ministers will discuss at a meeting in Berlin next week the implementation of a 750 billion euro recovery package and how to give the EU its own fiscal resources to pay back joint debt, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

“For the recovery to be truly successful, we must recover together and use this opportunity to transform our economy,” Scholz said in a key note speech at an event of the Brussels-based Bruegel institute.

“To get Europe’s economy back on track, investment is key. Coupled with smart, credible reform packages, it can create growth opportunities and make our economies more resilient.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)