September 28, 2018 / 1:09 PM / in an hour

Barnier rules himself out of top EU job race

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday ruled himself out of the race to become the head of the bloc’s executive late next year.

“I have decided today not to run for the nomination as the EPP’s European elections lead campaigner,” said Barnier, who was had been discussed as a potential candidate of the conservative European People’s Party (EPP) to head the next European Commission.

“It is my duty and responsibility to continue the Brexit negotiations right to the end.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
