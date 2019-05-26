Britain's Corbyn calls for general election or second referendum

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the British public should be asked again to give its verdict on Brexit, either through a general election or a second referendum.

“With the Conservatives disintegrating and unable to govern, and parliament deadlocked, this issue will have to go back to the people, whether through a general election or a public vote,” Corbyn said.

“Over the coming days we will have conversations across our party and movement, and reflect on these results on both sides of the Brexit divide.” (Reporting by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge)