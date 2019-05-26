Nigel Farage says Brexit Party on course for big EU election win

FILE PHOTO: Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures as he leaves a polling station after voting in the European elections, in Biggin Hill, Britain, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

SOUTHAMPTON, England (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit Party is on course for a big win in the country’s European Parliament elections, leader Nigel Farage said on Sunday ahead of the release of official results.

“The intelligence I get is that the Brexit party is doing pretty well... It looks like it’s going to be a big win for the Brexit Party,” Farage told reporters at the venue where vote tallies from across the south east region were being collated.