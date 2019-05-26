World News
May 26, 2019 / 9:30 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Nigel Farage says Brexit Party on course for big EU election win

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures as he leaves a polling station after voting in the European elections, in Biggin Hill, Britain, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

SOUTHAMPTON, England (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit Party is on course for a big win in the country’s European Parliament elections, leader Nigel Farage said on Sunday ahead of the release of official results.

“The intelligence I get is that the Brexit party is doing pretty well... It looks like it’s going to be a big win for the Brexit Party,” Farage told reporters at the venue where vote tallies from across the south east region were being collated.

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below