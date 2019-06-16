Russia dismisses accusations of meddling in EU elections - TASS

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - The Russian government’s security council described as absurd on Sunday accusations that Moscow spread disinformation to sway voters in last month’s European Union elections, the TASS state news agency reported.

An EU report on the vote for its parliament said on Friday there was evidence both Russian and European online sources had sought to promote extreme views and polarise debate on issues like migration and religion. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)