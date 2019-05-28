Market News
May 28, 2019 / 10:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU parliament demands leaders name lawmaker to run executive

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - Leaders of a majority of parties in the newly elected European Parliament called on EU national leaders meeting later on Tuesday to nominate a winning lawmaker to be the next head of the executive European Commission.

In a statement agreed at the first meeting of party leaders in the new legislature, the Parliament’s conference of presidents said it wanted the Council of national governments to respect the so-called “Spitzenkandidat” process by which a lead candidate from a parliamentary party should run the Commission.

The statement said it was “reconfirming our resolve for the lead candidate process so that the next Commission president has made her/his program and personality known prior to the elections, and engaged in a European-wide campaign.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below