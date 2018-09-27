Belgium gains EU okay for 3.5 bln euro aid to three windfarms

BRUSSELS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - EU state aid regulators approved on Thursday a Belgian proposal to grant 3.5 billion euros ($4.10 billion) to three offshore windfarm projects, saying this was in line with the bloc’s energy and climate objectives.

The European Commission said the three windfarms, located in the North Sea, will help Belgium meet its target of producing 13 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2020. ($1 = 0.8536 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)