September 18, 2018 / 2:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany to build LNG terminal in 'gesture to U.S.'

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Germany will chose a city to host a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal by year end’s in what its economy minister on Tuesday called “gesture” to the United States, which wants to increase gas exports to Europe.

“This is a gesture to our American friends,” Peter Altmaier said after a meeting with the EU’s energy chief in Brussels. He said the move was unrelated to Germany’s support the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which Russia is laying under the Baltic Sea directly to its shores and is opposed by the United States.

“Nord Stream 2 is a project that has a long life already and much money has been invested.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar and Daphne Psaledakis)

