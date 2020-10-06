European Parliament's emissions proposal to be discussed in Berlin - EconMin

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A proposal being voted on in the European Parliament on Tuesday to cut the EU bloc’s greenhouse gases emissions by 2030 by 60% over 1990 levels, would be discussed within the German coalition government’s cabinet, German economy minister said.

“I won’t judge it,” Peter Altmaier said in response to a question ahead of an EU energy ministers’ meeting.

“It also needs input from the environment minister,” he said, referring to Svenja Schulze, his colleague in the Berlin ruling coalition government which currently holds the EU presidency. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Kate Abnett, editing by Riham Alkousaa)