Germany's Altmaier says renewable changes a leap forward for solar

FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and Philipp Steinberg from the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology (BMWi) hold a joint news conference to present the government's economic autumn projection, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Monday said a draft amendment to Germany’s renewable energy law that is due to be passed by parliament this week will boost the country’s huge solar power sector.

“We have the final version ready now. And it will help with the further development of solar energy. We will make a huge leap forwards with this,” Altmaier said at a news conference following a discussion with EU counterparts.

The revised bill will provide for less bureaucracy and encourage new producer groups.