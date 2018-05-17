FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 8:17 AM / in 2 hours

EU court upholds ban on pesticides threatening bees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, May 17 (Reuters) - An EU court upheld on Thursday a partial ban on three insecticides known as neonicotinoids, saying that the European Commission had been right to restrict their use to protect bees.

The ruling covers three active substances - imidacloprid developed by Bayer CropScience, clothianidin developed by Takeda Chemical Industries and Bayer CropScience as well as Syngenta’s thiamethoxam.

The General Court of the European Union did however annul restrictions on the use of another pesticide BASF’s fipronil, because the Commission had not carried out an adequate assessment of the impact of its measures. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

