April 27, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU to fully ban neonicotinoid insecticides to protect bees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - European Union countries backed a proposal on Friday to extend a partial ban on the use of insecticides known as neonicotinoids that studies have shown are harmful to bees.

The full outdoor ban will be on the use of three active substances - imidacloprid developed by Bayer CropScience , clothianidin developed by Takeda Chemical Industries and Bayer CropScience as well as Syngenta’s thiamethoxam.

“All outdoor uses will be banned and the neonicotinoids in question will only be allowed in permanent greenhouses where exposure of bees is not expected,” the European Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

