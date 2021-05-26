EU antitrust regulators may open Facebook marketplace probe - source

BRUSSELS, May 26 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators may open an investigation into Facebook’s online marketplace in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said.

Facebook’s online marketplace drew scrutiny in 2019 from the European Commission, which sent out questionannaires seeking details about its role in relation to rivals in online classified ads, an EU document seen by Reuters at the time showed. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)