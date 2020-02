BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The European Union will decide by the end of the year whether to impose rules reining in the market power of U.S. tech giants, the bloc’s industry chief said on Monday as he criticised Facebook’s proposals as insufficient to address EU concerns.

The comments by EU industry chief Thierry Breton came following a meeting with Facebook Mark Zuckerberg and ahead of proposals this week and in the coming months to regulate tech companies. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)