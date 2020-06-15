EU expects China to adhere to international pacts - Germany

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Union expects China to ensure investment and trade conditions are fair, to adhere to international pacts, including on Hong Kong, and to be transparent in the fight against the coronavirus, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

“We can only expect China to do this if Europe and the United States pull together — on the basis of the common values that still bind us,” Maas said ahead of a virtual meeting with his EU colleagues and U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Michelle Martin)