Turkey should advocate truce in Nagorno-Karabakh: Luxembourg's Asselborn

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkey must push for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Luxembourg’s foreign minister Jean Asselborn said on Monday speaking before a meeting with his EU counterparts.

“Turkey has not called for a truce yet, and I believe they are completely wrong with this position,” Asselborn said in Luxembourg. “I think the message from Luxembourg will be a call on Turkey, a NATO member, to help arrange a ceasefire quickly.”