VALLETTA, June 14 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged Turkey to stop “illegal activities” in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone and said the European Union would not back down on the issue.

European Union members have pressured Turkey to drop its plans for offshore drilling for natural gas in an area claimed by the Cypriot authorities as part of their exclusive economic zone around the island. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Inti Landauro and Hugh Lawson)